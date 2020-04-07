Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASHTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/11/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

