Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS: RANJY):

4/2/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

4/1/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/24/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.955 dividend. This is a boost from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.