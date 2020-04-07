Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Recordati (RCDTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Recordati (OTCMKTS: RCDTF):

4/4/2020 – Recordati was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

4/3/2020 – Recordati was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Recordati was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2020 – Recordati was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Recordati SpA has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

