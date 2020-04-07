Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British Land (BTLCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for British Land (OTCMKTS: BTLCY):

4/6/2020 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/2/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – British Land had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2020 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

