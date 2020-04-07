Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

2/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/20/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 56,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,415. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

