Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

4/1/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

3/25/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$53.00.

3/13/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$56.00.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

Shares of KL stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.35. 347,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,154. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.14. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

