Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivendi (VIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

4/7/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.40 ($35.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €29.30 ($34.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.10 ($35.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIV traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €20.51 ($23.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.20. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

