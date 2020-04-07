Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/7/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

