Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centamin (LON: CEY) recently:

4/7/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 137 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 143 ($1.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 127 ($1.67).

3/20/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Centamin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 132.69 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.39. Centamin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.74%.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

