Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

4/6/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of robust sales and earnings history. The company has been gaining from growth across most brands and sales channels. The trend continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020, with the top and the bottom line surpassing estimates and rising year on year. Performance was supported by growth in emerging markets, travel retail and online sales. However, the company is witnessing certain headwinds caused by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China and around the world. Additionally, adverse currency movements are expected to negatively impact the company’s performance in fiscal 2020. Moreover, challenges in Hong Kong’s retail environment and tariff impacts in China are a concern. Notably, management lowered sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.”

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

3/3/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/12/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $201.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

