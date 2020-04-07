Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IHS Markit (INFO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – IHS Markit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

INFO opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

