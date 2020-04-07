Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/18/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

3/17/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

3/5/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/25/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.66. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.