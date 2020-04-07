Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UA):

4/3/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/27/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 453,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 419,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

