Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

4/6/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/26/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/16/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

2/10/2020 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

