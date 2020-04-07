Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS: EONGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was upgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

3/10/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

3/10/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/1/2020 – E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EONGY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

