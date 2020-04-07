Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Nomura from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,118,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,273,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

