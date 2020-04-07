Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Overweight

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of CHH opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

