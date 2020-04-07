Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

