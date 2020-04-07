Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $192,645,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,418,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,199 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 360,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

