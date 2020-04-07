Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,314,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

