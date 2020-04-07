Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,561,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,633,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,093,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.43, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

