Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 38,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,083. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

