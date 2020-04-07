Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.