Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Wings has a market cap of $1.61 million and $63,490.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

