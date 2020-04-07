Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Wingstop worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $10,725,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $7,200,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.