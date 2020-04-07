Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $11.07 on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 99,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

