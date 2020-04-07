Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €175.22 ($203.74).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDI. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of WDI opened at €108.56 ($126.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of €109.13 and a 200 day moving average of €120.40.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

