WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Michael Gregg Purchases 9,850 Shares

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.15 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of A$129,527.50 ($91,863.48).

Shares of WiseTech Global stock traded down A$0.23 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching A$14.62 ($10.37). 1,610,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$18.75 and its 200-day moving average is A$25.76. WiseTech Global Ltd has a one year low of A$9.97 ($7.07) and a one year high of A$38.80 ($27.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 50.59.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

