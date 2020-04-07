WNS (NYSE:WNS) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.35% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.24. 56,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,864. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 255,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 107,781 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

