Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,126.50 ($14.82).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON:WKP traded up GBX 72.50 ($0.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 752 ($9.89). 671,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 958.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,066.34. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.