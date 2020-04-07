World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of World Fuel Services worth $46,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,468,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INT opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

