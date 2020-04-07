WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 39,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in WP Carey by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in WP Carey by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in WP Carey by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.