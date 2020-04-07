X-CASH Hits One Day Volume of $28,579.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. X-CASH has a market cap of $958,874.39 and approximately $28,579.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000639 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000411 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 53,006,210,180 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.