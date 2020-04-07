XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) PT Lowered to $18.00

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s current price.

XBIT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,646. The company has a market capitalization of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.13. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in XBiotech by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 13.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

