Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 249,914 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,914 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,970,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,753,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

