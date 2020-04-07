Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 783,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

