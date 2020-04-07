Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.68.

GS traded up $6.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 391,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

