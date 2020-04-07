Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,346,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,220,810. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

