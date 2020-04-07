Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Mongodb makes up 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $56,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of MDB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.44. 48,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,484. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,359,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,388,453 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

