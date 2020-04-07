Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

BLMN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 214,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,886. The company has a market cap of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

