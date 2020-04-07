Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

XRX stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $73,432,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $24,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after buying an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

