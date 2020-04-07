Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Critical Comparison

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 0.69 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -2.93 Xilinx $3.06 billion 7.00 $889.75 million $3.48 24.72

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.81% -22.49% -16.20% Xilinx 27.05% 33.38% 17.96%

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xilinx 1 11 8 0 2.35

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 127.56%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $103.61, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

