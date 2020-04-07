XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,054 shares during the quarter. XP accounts for about 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in XP were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of XP stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 23,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

