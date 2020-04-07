Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

XYL traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 83,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,104. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2,150.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

