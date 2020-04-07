Yara International ASA (YARIY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) recently:

4/2/2020 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

3/19/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

2/10/2020 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

YARIY stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

