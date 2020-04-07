Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Radiant Logistics an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ RLGT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 9,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

