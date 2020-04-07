Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $15.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $13.10 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $59.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.15 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.22%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

