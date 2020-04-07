Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorMedix an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.14.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

