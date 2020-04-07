Zacks: Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mohawk Group an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MWK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,230. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohawk Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

