Zacks: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the twelve brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. United Technologies’ rating score has declined by 7.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $141.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned United Technologies an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 581,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,018. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

